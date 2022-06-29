Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law

The Dayton City Commission is expected to vote on an informal resolution tonight that states the city will not prioritize the enforcement of state laws that criminalize abortion.
Democratic county prosecutors, mayors and city council members in more than a half a dozen conservative-leaning states have taken similar actions to vow not to enforce strict abortion bans, according to Stateline with Pew Charitable Trusts.
The commission meeting is at 6 p.m. at Dayton City Hall at 101 W. Third St.
The Dayton Daily News has requested a copy of the proposed measure.
