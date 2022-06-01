BreakingNews
Dayton may sell land to British Transportation Museum, Mission of Mary

A Humber Super Snipe at the British Transportation Museum. © 2016 Photograph by Skip Peterson

Local News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

The city of Dayton is considering selling land to the British Transportation Museum and the Mission of Mary Cooperative.

The British Transportation Museum at 321 Hopeland St. in the Carillon neighborhood plans to use the vacant, city-owned property to host new community events, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

A view of some of the cars at the British Transportation Museum. Photo by Skip Peterson

The museum is the operating arm of a nonprofit that says it collects, preserves and displays British transportation vehicles, parts, memorabilia, photographs and other items that are used in the United States.

The museum is renovating its building, which is home to cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, a library and artifacts.

The city also is considering selling land it owns at 234 Hawker St., which has been used as a garden since about 2013/2014, Kinskey’s memo states.

A tomatillo grows in a Mission of Mary Urban Garden in front of a burned-out hulk of a blighted house (220 Hawker) in the background. This block contains both the problem (the house) and one of the solutions (reuse of vacant lots) to Dayton’s neighborhood blight issue. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Mission of Mary manages six urban farming plots where more than 100 types of fruits and vegetables are grown, providing low-cost food to the Twin Towers neighborhood, the city said.

The gardens also provide experiential learning and applied research opportunities for students and young people, the memo says.

