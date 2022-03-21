Dayton may sell Linden Center for redevelopment

Caption The Linden Community and Recreation Center at 334 Norwood Ave. in West Dayton. The city of Dayton is considering selling the property, which has been awarded funding from the National Park Service for preservation and revitalization. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Caption The Linden Community and Recreation Center at 334 Norwood Ave. in West Dayton. The city of Dayton is considering selling the property, which has been awarded funding from the National Park Service for preservation and revitalization. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Wednesday’s city commission agenda included an emergency ordinance authorizing the sale of the site to Gem City-Hilltop. But the vote to declare the ordinance an emergency measure did not pass.

Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss asked for more information on the project, and City Manager Shelley Dickstein said there had been a decade-long series of “fits and starts” in trying to arrange the sale and reuse of the site.

When Commissioner Darryl Fairchild asked what the developer planned to use the site for, Dickstein said it was still a type of multi-use center concept, but added “it has shifted a lot in detail” and said, “I can get that information for you (later).”

With Commissioner Chris Shaw absent from the meeting, Jeff Mims and Matt Joseph voted yes, Fairchild voted no, and Turner-Sloss abstained, leaving only two votes in favor.

No one from Gem City-Hilltop Community Development and Housing spoke at the meeting.

Dickstein said the city’s next step is to invite the proposed developer to a future City Commission meeting to provide an overview of their approach to funding the development.

“I thought I had sufficiently addressed the commissioners’ questions ahead of the meeting; clearly that was not the case,” Dickstein said. “So we will take some time to fully brief the commission and bring back the legislation at a later date.”

Linden Center history

The Linden Center was an early example of an all-inclusive community center that played a role in the development of the Black community in West Dayton, according to information contained in an application for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Linden Center represents a response to the challenges faced by African American citizens in a segregated community early in the 20th century,” the application states.

The center, which was spearheaded by Black activists and community leaders, offered recreation and cultural options and services like medical treatment, educational programming and life skills without regard to race or gender, the application states.

Caption A map showing the Linden Community and Recreation Center in West Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Caption A map showing the Linden Community and Recreation Center in West Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The Linden center was one of about half a dozen smaller community centers the city shuttered to shift funding to its larger recreation facilities, and city officials at the time said the property was outdated and not meeting the needs of residents.

About five years ago, the Dayton City Commission approved removing the center from the city’s public commons plan and parks master plan.

The two-story building still contains a gymnasium, with a stage, a library, play room and offices, the historic register application states.

The center’s second floor has large activity rooms, a projection room, kitchen and other spaces.