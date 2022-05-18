BreakingNews
JUST IN: Stolen postal service key ‘unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,’ police say
Dayton may sell tornado-damaged land to MetroParks

The apartments on Foxton Court near the Dayton/Harrison Twp. border have been abandoned and ransacked after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The apartments on Foxton Court near the Dayton/Harrison Twp. border have been abandoned and ransacked after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Dayton is considering selling a tornado-damaged property that was formerly home to a tree nursery to Five Rivers MetroParks.

MetroParks wants to create a natural barrier to the Stillwater River using this vacant land and property that contains what’s left of the Foxton Court apartments, which were destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

caption arrowCaption
A sign on the door of an abandoned apartment on Foxton Court asks people not to steal belongings. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A sign on the door of an abandoned apartment on Foxton Court asks people not to steal belongings. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A sign on the door of an abandoned apartment on Foxton Court asks people not to steal belongings. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

City commissioners tonight are expected to have a first reading of legislation to transfer about 58 acres of vacant land to the park system. The land is bordered by Shoup Mill Road to the north, the Stillwater River to the south, and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark to the east/southeast.

Memorial Day tornadoes three years ago wrecked about 22 Foxton Court apartment buildings, which were irreparably damaged. There was also significant damage to trees on the property.

In exchange for the tree nursery property, MetroParks will demolish and remediate the Foxton Court apartments, which is expected to cost about $1.9 million, city documents state.

caption arrowCaption
Wooded area between the Foxton Apartments on Shoop Mill Road and the Stillwater River was flattened by the tornado on Memorial Day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Wooded area between the Foxton Apartments on Shoop Mill Road and the Stillwater River was flattened by the tornado on Memorial Day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Wooded area between the Foxton Apartments on Shoop Mill Road and the Stillwater River was flattened by the tornado on Memorial Day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

MetroParks wants to make the land a natural barrier around the Stillwater River, enhancing flood control protection and providing natural recreation space, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The former city tree nursery has not been used since the early 2000s, Kinskey said, and both the nursery and the apartments are in a flood zone and are unsuitable for redevelopment.

caption arrowCaption
Apartments on Foxton Ct. have been ransacked after two years of being abandon after the 2019 Memorial Day tornados. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Apartments on Foxton Ct. have been ransacked after two years of being abandon after the 2019 Memorial Day tornados. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Apartments on Foxton Ct. have been ransacked after two years of being abandon after the 2019 Memorial Day tornados. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

MetroParks has applied for grant funding for the project, and the purchase agreement is contingent on the organization receiving a grant award.

