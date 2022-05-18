Dayton may sell tornado-damaged land to MetroParks

Memorial Day tornadoes three years ago wrecked about 22 Foxton Court apartment buildings, which were irreparably damaged. There was also significant damage to trees on the property.

In exchange for the tree nursery property, MetroParks will demolish and remediate the Foxton Court apartments, which is expected to cost about $1.9 million, city documents state.

Caption Wooded area between the Foxton Apartments on Shoop Mill Road and the Stillwater River was flattened by the tornado on Memorial Day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

MetroParks wants to make the land a natural barrier around the Stillwater River, enhancing flood control protection and providing natural recreation space, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The former city tree nursery has not been used since the early 2000s, Kinskey said, and both the nursery and the apartments are in a flood zone and are unsuitable for redevelopment.

Caption Apartments on Foxton Ct. have been ransacked after two years of being abandon after the 2019 Memorial Day tornados. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

MetroParks has applied for grant funding for the project, and the purchase agreement is contingent on the organization receiving a grant award.