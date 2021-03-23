Dayton mayor greets President Biden during Columbus visit

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine were also invited to meet with with the president.

Others who greeted Biden were Ohio Senators Tina Maharath and Hearcel F. Craig; Ohio Rep. Kristin Boggs; Richard Cordray, former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein; Elizabeth Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party and Summit County Council president; Gina Mobley, mother of the late Springdale police Officer Kaia Grant, and her partner Jonathan “Michael” Cobb; and Jeni Britton Bauer, founder and chief creative officer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.