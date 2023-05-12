Dayton Mensa IQ tests coming up: Top 2% will be invited into society

The test takes about two hours. Test-takers should arrive and sign in 15-20 minutes before start time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa.

American Mensa is not for profit per U. S. Internal Revenue Code Section 501c(4), but must cover expenses including paying for the use of copyrighted tests which Mensa does not own. For a test administered by a local group’s volunteer proctor American Mensa charges $60 to evaluate and report the candidate’s test results to the candidate.