Dayton Metro Library to be honored for after-school meal program

Here's a look during the final stages of construction at the Dayton Metro Library's future West Branch, located on 300 Abbey Ave. at U.S. 35 in west Dayton.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Here’s a look during the final stages of construction at the Dayton Metro Library’s future West Branch, located on 300 Abbey Ave. at U.S. 35 in west Dayton. The new building will replace the current Madden Hills and Westwood branches, which are located less than a mile away. The library is expected to open in February 2022. These photos were taken on November 17, 2021. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Holly Souther
47 minutes ago

Dayton Metro Library will be honored for its after-school meal program by the Children’s Hunger Alliance during the 27th annual Menu of Hope fundraiser.

The library will be named After-School Program of the Year by the CHA, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger statewide, according to a press release.

Dayton Metro Library will be honored during the Menu of Hope fundraiser on Feb. 22.

A partnership between Dayton Metro Library and CHA began in March 2020 and then extended to all 18 branches. The after-school program provided students a ready-to serve-meal one day a week.

Last year, the library served more than 124,000 after-school meals along with an additional 60,000 meals over the summer, the release said.

Volunteers, community partners, and corporates donors also will be honored at the fundraiser.

For more information about Menu of Hope or to watch the fundraiser online, visit here.

