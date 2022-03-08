Dayton Metro Library to host a free legal clinic this month

The Kettering Municipal Court, Montgomery Clerk of Courts, Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyer Project, Montgomery County Law Office of the Public Defender, Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Office of Reentry will be at the clinic to answer questions.

Explore Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro Library branches

“Such clinics at the library can be useful because the court system can be confusing. The library offers a comfortable and familiar space for patrons to get help with pressing questions they have,” Jacqueline Gazda, an information services librarian for Dayton Metro Library, said.