Dayton Metro Library to host a free legal clinic this month

Local News
By Holly Souther
1 hour ago

Dayton Metro Library will host a free record sealing legal help clinic on March 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the main library on 215 E. Third Street.

The Kettering Municipal Court, Montgomery Clerk of Courts, Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyer Project, Montgomery County Law Office of the Public Defender, Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Office of Reentry will be at the clinic to answer questions.

“Such clinics at the library can be useful because the court system can be confusing. The library offers a comfortable and familiar space for patrons to get help with pressing questions they have,” Jacqueline Gazda, an information services librarian for Dayton Metro Library, said.

People can choose a time slot and register in advanced here.

More information about the free legal help clinic can be called at the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or found at library’s website.

