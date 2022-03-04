Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro Library branches

The clinics are free and open to people ages 5 and older. The clinics will be at the New Lebanon branch, located at 715 W. Main St., and Burkhardt branch, located at 4680 Burkhardt Ave. in Dayton.

The New Lebanon clinics will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Burkhardt clinics will be from 1 to 3 p.m.