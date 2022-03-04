Hamburger icon
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro Library branches

By Kristen Spicker
4 minutes ago

Throughout March, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two Dayton Metro Library branches.

The clinics are free and open to people ages 5 and older. The clinics will be at the New Lebanon branch, located at 715 W. Main St., and Burkhardt branch, located at 4680 Burkhardt Ave. in Dayton.

The New Lebanon clinics will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Burkhardt clinics will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

The clinics are scheduled March 10, 17 and 24 at both locations. The New Lebanon branch will also have a clinic on March 31.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine visit Public Health’s website.

