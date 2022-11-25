Dayton Metro Library will host Nutcracker Storytime, showcase multiple holiday events

The Dayton Ballet will present Nutcracker Storytime at the main Dayton Metro Library with additional branches hosting their own holiday programs next week.
The programming will occur at the Main Library in the Eichelberger Forum on Nov. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dancers from the Dayton Ballet will show off the story of the nutcracker by incorporating stories, music, dance performance and audience participation, according to a press release from the Dayton Metro Library. The event is geared towards families with children who are pre-k/K and in grades 1-4.
Registration is required to attend either times.
Additional seasonal events will be offered at Dayton Metro Libraries where registration will be required.
Miamisburg Branch:
DIY Hot Cocoa Mix
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Registration is required for adults and families.
DIY Luminary Jars
Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration is required for Grades 1-4 and tweens.
West Carrollton Branch:
Teen DIY: Design and Gift Giving
Wednesday, November 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Registration is required for teens.
West Carrollton Holiday Fest
Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Registration is required for families, pre-K/K and grades 1-4.
Electra C. Doren Branch:
Teen DIY: Edible Cookie Dough
Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration is required for teens.
Wilmington-Stroop Branch:
Take & Make Tie-In: Catapulting Gingerbread Men
Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration is required for grades 1-4 and tweens
Brookville Branch:
Cookie Swap
Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-4:30 pm
Registration is required for adults.
People can call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 for more information or visit the website.
