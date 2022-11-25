BreakingNews
1 in hospital after father allegedly shoots son in Huber Heights on Thanksgiving
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Metro Library will host Nutcracker Storytime, showcase multiple holiday events

Local News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

The Dayton Ballet will present Nutcracker Storytime at the main Dayton Metro Library with additional branches hosting their own holiday programs next week.

The programming will occur at the Main Library in the Eichelberger Forum on Nov. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dancers from the Dayton Ballet will show off the story of the nutcracker by incorporating stories, music, dance performance and audience participation, according to a press release from the Dayton Metro Library. The event is geared towards families with children who are pre-k/K and in grades 1-4.

Registration is required to attend either times.

Additional seasonal events will be offered at Dayton Metro Libraries where registration will be required.

Miamisburg Branch:

DIY Hot Cocoa Mix

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration is required for adults and families.

DIY Luminary Jars

Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for Grades 1-4 and tweens.

West Carrollton Branch:

Teen DIY: Design and Gift Giving

Wednesday, November 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for teens.

West Carrollton Holiday Fest

Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Registration is required for families, pre-K/K and grades 1-4.

Electra C. Doren Branch:

Teen DIY: Edible Cookie Dough

Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for teens.

Wilmington-Stroop Branch:

Take & Make Tie-In: Catapulting Gingerbread Men

Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for grades 1-4 and tweens

Brookville Branch:

Cookie Swap

Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-4:30 pm

Registration is required for adults.

People can call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 for more information or visit the website.

In Other News
1
Ohio State, Michigan fans ready for undefeated archrivals to do battle
2
It’s on: Ohio governor accepts wager with governor up north
3
‘It’s pre-tirement:’ Contemporary Christian singer Sandi Patty on her...
4
TODAY: Streets to close for annual Dayton Holiday Festival
5
Parents file federal suit against Bethel schools over transgender...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top