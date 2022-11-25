Dayton Metro Library will host Nutcracker Storytime, showcase multiple holiday events

The programming will occur at the Main Library in the Eichelberger Forum on Nov. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dancers from the Dayton Ballet will show off the story of the nutcracker by incorporating stories, music, dance performance and audience participation, according to a press release from the Dayton Metro Library. The event is geared towards families with children who are pre-k/K and in grades 1-4.