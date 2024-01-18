Dayton microelectronics company raises $4.5 million, SEC filing reports

Privately held companies, many of them new, are required to file a Form D after raising capital.

“Proceeds are intended to be primarily used for, among other things, working capital purposes,” Niobium said in the form. “As such, some proceeds may be used to pay the salaries / wages of related parties, but no proceeds are designated for such purpose.”

In July 2021, Galois Inc. announced the creation of a spin-out: Niobium Microsystems, devoted to the creation of secure microelectronic systems.

Galois, which opened its first Dayton office in 2017, is known for its work in assuring software validation. Some of the company’s research addresses performance, efficiency, and security concerns in microchip design. Nicrobium, based at 444 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton, was positioned to advance that work.

Last year, Kevin Yoder was introduced as Niobium’s president and chief executive, as well as a board member, the company said.

Trusted microelectronics is a Department of Defense priority. Niobium works in the arenas of keeping data encrypted and secure at all times.

“Niobium has already established itself as a leader in FHE (fully homomorphic encryption) and the market is getting significant attention from both customers and investors,” Yoder said last year.

FHE keeps data protected while also allowing it to be used in computations.

The Dayton Daily News has asked for an interview with a company representative about the sale.