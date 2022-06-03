Dayton moves to fire employee for alleged mask violations, unauthorized absence

Seaquist also was accused of failing to follow a direct order by HR division manager Dawn Manuel to adjust his face mask to properly cover his nose and mouth.

During an administrative hearing, Seaquist was found guilty of these violations and also of being absent without leave.

Seaquist pleaded not guilty to the civil service charges, and the Civil Service Board held a hearing in May to consider his dismissal.

Combined Shape Caption A sanitation worker cleans the front desk area at Dayton City Hall. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption A sanitation worker cleans the front desk area at Dayton City Hall. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The board is expected to issue a ruling by mid-July, city officials said.

Seaquist, who has been employed by the city since 2016, also previously worked in the water and sewer department.

Dayton’s HR department said it is not aware of any other city employee being disciplined for mask and COVID-related safety violations.

Seaquist’s attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.