Montgomery Municipal Court will reduce fees owed in Amnesty Week

The Montgomery County Municipal Court will reduce fees owed to the court starting Oct. 19 until the end of the month.
Judge James Piergies and Clerk of Courts Mike Foley announced that the court was offering Amnesty Week and will hold a press conference later this week.
Anyone with fines and court costs that are more than 30 days past due can pay off half of all the fines and court costs owed, and the rest will be waived.
”This gives people the chance for a break on what they owe going into the holiday season," said Piergies. “This Amnesty Event also coincides perfectly with the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative offered again by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).”
License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment, the court said in a press release, but BMV fees owed directly to the BMV will still apply.
“A lot of these people that owe fines and fees were affected by the pandemic,” said Foley. “So any extra income that these people have right now helps out.”
The Montgomery County Eastern Division at 6111 Taylorsville Rd. in Huber Heights and the Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division at 195 South Clayton Rd. in New Lebanon are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with questions can call the clerk of courts office at 937-687-9099 or 937-496-7231.