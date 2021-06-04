Dayton museum reopens as pandemic eases

To ensure the safety of the community and efficiency of the museum, some protocol changes were made, such as a capacity limit and creating a one-way traffic flow for visitors to come in and out while still enjoying the experience of the museum.

Further information and summer hours are as follows:

Open to the public noon-5pm Thursday-Sunday.

Group tours of 10 or more by appointment on Wednesday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for guests older than 60, and free for children and students with valid ID.

For any other questions or concerns, call (937) 226-1710 or go online to americaspackardmuseum.org .