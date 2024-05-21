Dayton NAACP reinstates longtime president after political bid

Members of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP last month voted to reinstate longtime president Derrick Foward, who stepped down after nearly two decades to run for state office.

“While I did not win the primary election for the 38th House District of Ohio, I learned a lot throughout the process, which will equip me in the future,” said Foward. “I congratulated State Representative-elect Desiree Tims the day after the (March 19) election and wished her well in the days ahead as she seeks to put laws on the books that will enhance the lives of all Ohioans.