43 cats removed from local animal rescue due to unsanitary conditions, overcrowding

Dayton nurse accused of stealing narcotic pain meds from 3 nursing homes indicted

Credit: Mark Lennihan

29 minutes ago
A licensed practical nurse indicted Tuesday is accused of stealing prescription narcotic pain medications from three local nursing homes.

Iesha Lynn Works, 38, of Dayton was issued a summons to appear for her July 30 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of theft of drugs and one count of illegal possession of drug documents, all felony charges.

The indictment stated that Works, aka Iesha Lynn Barrett, reportedly took tramadol and oxycodone between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, 2021, from Stonesprings of Vandalia, a skilled nursing facility at 4000 Singing Hills Blvd., Vandalia.

She also took oxycodone on Jan. 26, 2022, from Walnut Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5070 Lamme Road in Miamisburg, according to her indictment.

Lastly, Works is accused of taking oxycodone and hydrocodone between Aug. 21 and Oct. 15, 2022, from Gem City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 323 Forest Ave. in Dayton, the document stated.

The Ohio Board of Nursing suspended her license on Sept. 14, 2023, for at least two years, according to online records. She had no prior discipline.

