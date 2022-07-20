Dayton organization working to build Liberia’s first public library

Library for Africa will host its first fundraising gala at Sinclair Community College on Aug. 13 to raise funds for Liberia’s first public library.
The organization was founded in 2019 by Veleta Jenkins and her former student, Darius Ricks. Jenkins was teaching at the Dayton Job Corps Center in 2018 when Ricks told her that his home country, Liberia, did not have a library.
“So I told him, ‘Yes, I would help him get one built,’” Jenkins said.
Since it’s founding, Library for Africa acquired land to build in Monrovia, the capital city of Liberia. Jenkins and Ricks set a goal of $350,000 to begin. Once the project is funded, Jenkins said the building process would be fast.
COVID-19 slowed fundraising in 2020 and 2021, delaying plans and progress toward the goal.
“Throughout the pandemic, we still worked and engaged the Dayton community in our efforts. So they’re very supportive in our efforts,” Jenkins said.
Dayton and Monrovia have been tied together for 50 years, becoming sister cities in 1972. Monrovia is one of seven sister cities the Dayton Sister City Committee serves.
“And this year also marks the 200th year bicentennial historical relationship that America has with Monrovia, with Liberia. So there’s another connection,” Jenkins said.
Public officials and dignitaries from Dayton and Monrovia will attend the gala. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald will be at the gala alongside Dayton Public Library Director Jeffrey Trzeciak. Liberia will be represented by Sen. Darius Dillon, radio host Henry P. Costa, Bishop John KunKun and the Library for Africa staff from Monrovia.
“Our mission is to provide educational resources and services to youth in Dayton, Ohio and Monrovia, Liberia, Africa,” Jenkins said.
Tickets can be purchased online before Aug. 5, and proceeds will go to the cause.
HOW TO GO
What: Library for Africa’s Inaugural African Extravaganza: Countries Connecting Through Education and Relationships Gala
When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sinclair Community College, 444 W Third St, Dayton
Tickets: Ticket sales are live until August 5. Visit libraryforafrica.org to purchase tickets, learn more or sponsor the foundation.
