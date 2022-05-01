Dayton organizations promoting National Air Quality Awareness Week

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is working in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Air Now (that reports air quality) to promote on social media with this year’s theme of ‘Be Air Aware and Prepared’ for National Air Quality Awareness Week, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s website.

A hashtag with #AQAW2022 will be used on Facebook and Twitter, and“posts will feature organizations that help residents be air aware and actions to take to reduce air pollution,” according to the website.