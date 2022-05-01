Dayton organizations promoting National Air Quality Awareness Week

National Air Quality Awareness Week is fromMay 2 to 6.
The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is working in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Air Now (that reports air quality) to promote on social media with this year’s theme of ‘Be Air Aware and Prepared’ for National Air Quality Awareness Week, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s website.
A hashtag with #AQAW2022 will be used on Facebook and Twitter, and“posts will feature organizations that help residents be air aware and actions to take to reduce air pollution,” according to the website.
The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will give free rides to everyone in awareness for National Air Quality Awareness week on Monday, according to an agency Facebook post.
RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services are included, the post said.
Link Dayton Bike Share, a Bike Miami Valley program, is offering free Link Bikes for trips 45 minutes or less through usage of a coupon “MVAIR” via the Link Dayton App, according to the website.
“We all share the same air in the region, and it is important to take actions like riding a bike or taking transit instead of driving alone to reduce air pollution,” MVRPC’s Executive Director Brian O. Martin said. “We are excited to have Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Link Dayton Bike Share join us in the celebration of Air Quality Awareness Week and help promote these actions.”
