Dayton pays $400K to help start Phase 3 of $27M Flats at South Park housing

Oberer Thompson plans to build 88 new housing units, which includes 63 flats-style apartments for rent, plus 15 townhomes and 10 single-family homes that will be for sale.

The vacant property was once home to the Cliburn Manor public housing development.

“This $400,000 leverages $27 million in private investment in our South Park neighborhood,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The funding will help remediate unsuitable soil, remove an old cul-de-sac and add new pedestrian infrastructure like sidewalks and curbs, she said.

Improvements at or near the public right-of-way will help connect the site to the surrounding neighborhood, says a memo from Tony Kroeger, Dayton’s planning manager.

The project will diversify the housing stock in the South Park area, which mainly consists of detached, historic single-family homes, Kroeger’s memo states.

This will be the third phase of the Flats at South Park project. The first phase, completed in 2018, created 51 new apartments. A second phase, completed three years later added, 43 new units.

Bill Hibner, project manager, said his company has applied for building permits and work hopefully will begin in coming weeks.

He said there are buyers already lined up for a few of the single-family homes. He said the flats apartments will be spread across several buildings.

The housing units should open in phases, possibly beginning in late summer of 2025.

The housing should appeal to people who want to live near but not in downtown Dayton, Hibner said.