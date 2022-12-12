Dayton pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified

A 42 year-old-man from Dayton has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 27.
He was identified as Randall Hubert by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Around 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 27, a man was lying in an alley near the first block Santa Clara Avenue for an unknown reason when a driver drove over the man while traveling westbound through the alley, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law, the crash report said.
Last month, police reported the man — later identified as Hubert — died after he was taken to a the hospital for treatment. Initially, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office withheld the Dayton man’s name pending notification of family.
Dayton police’s Traffic Services Unit is looking a for a possibly white 2008 to 2019 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country in this crash. The minivan may be missing part of its lower rocker bar paneling behind the front passenger wheel and in front of the passenger door.
Anyone with information should call detective Jack Miniard at 937-333-1104. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).