Police seek minivan involved in hit-and-run crash that kills Dayton pedestrian
Police seek minivan involved in hit-and-run crash that kills Dayton pedestrian

Crime & Law
By
8 minutes ago

Dayton police detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a minivan involved in a hit-and-run crash last weekend that killed a pedestrian.

A man was struck around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. The alley runs east and west between Marathon and Santa Clara avenues, parallel to Richmond Avenue.

The department’s Traffic Services Unit are looking for a possibly white 2008 to 2019 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The minivan is possibly missing a piece of its right lower rocker bar paneling behind the front passenger wheel and in front of the passenger door. The missing piece measures about 7 inches by 5 inches, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call detective Jack Miniard at 937-333-1104, or to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

Credit: Courtesy: Dayton Police Department

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

