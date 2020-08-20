Dayton Performing Arts Alliance cancels more in-theater events

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance on Wednesday announced that all live theater performances through the end of December have either been canceled or rescheduled.
“These heart-breaking decisions regarding our performances through Dec. 30, 2020, were made with the continued safety and well-being of our musicians, dancers, singers, patrons and staff in the very forefront of our minds,” said Pat McDonald, interim DPAA president and CEO. “We are sad to have to cancel more live performances, but we remain optimistic about being able to take the stage in person in 2021. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back into the theaters so that we can celebrate together the beautiful performing arts of the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and the Dayton Philharmonic in the future.”
In the meantime, the DPAA has been offering virtual Summer Streams performances. Virtual programming will continue, with plans for Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams, Family Streams as well as Arts Explorer Streams designed specifically for educators, McDonald said.
In the meantime, we have been offering a summer full of virtual DPAA Summer Streams performances that have been an absolute thrill for us to create, and we will continue to offer these types of virtual performances over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for news about our upcoming Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams, and Family Streams, and our Arts Explorer Streams designed specifically for the educators in our community!”
Several performances that will be canceled in the next several weeks will be staged in the 2021–22 season. These performances, highlighting the artistic creativity and collaboration of the DPAA, include the The Art of Us: A Dayton Mosaic, Dayton Ballet’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and Dayton Opera’s “Finding Wright.”
Seasonal favorites that have become a staple in the Dayton community will return as well, including PhilharMonster, Handel’s “Messiah” and Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”