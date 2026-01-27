Dayton plumber shares how to protect your pipes during frigid cold

“It always starts with, ‘I don’t have water to his particular fixture,’” Patterson said.

It’s not just the cold, but the wind that causes problems in winter.

Doors and windows without strong seals, thin insulation and small openings in a house allow cold air inside, making it more difficult to keep water lines from freezing and cracking.

Lines running through exterior walls are the first to freeze and the most difficult to fix, Patterson said.

Keeping water dripping from all the faucets does help prevent problems later on.

Patterson said that, like a river, moving water takes longer to freeze. While experiencing frigid temperatures, keep both hot and cold water taps on. Single-handle faucets should be set to a lukewarm position to get waterflow from both pipes.

He said the best way to prevent problems is to keep your thermostat set higher, 68 degrees at a minimum, even if it doesn’t register on the thermometer and costs a little more.

“If you’re going to have a $100 heating bill, it’s better than paying for a plumbing call,” he said.

Calls for heater repair also climb during extreme cold spells, he said, adding that sometimes there’s nothing at all wrong.

Houses, especially those not sealed tightly, will be colder simply because the system cannot keep up with the outside temperature.

As long as heat is coming out of the vents, the system is probably ok, Patterson said.

The real work for plumbers often comes after temperatures climb back above freezing and any frozen water in pipes liquifies and leaks through cracks caused by ice.

Tips to minimize plumbing and heating issues during cold snaps

Set your home’s thermostat to 68 degrees or higher.

Keep your garage door closed.

Drip BOTH the hot and cold faucets in sinks and tubs.

Keep all vents open to heat the entire house.

Change your air filter.

Make sure outside faucets are closed and no hoses are attached.

Seal doors, windows and any openings to the outside as tightly as possible.

Source: Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.