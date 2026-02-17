Dayton police asking for help in getting information following shots fired at local bar and grill last week

It was determined that an argument from inside the address continued outside the location, then the argument escalated and multiple people fired shots at one another, Sheldon said.

“One vehicle in the parking lot and one home was struck by gunfire,” he said. “The bullet did not make it inside the home.”

No injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives.

If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or here.