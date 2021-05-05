Dayton police chief says more training coming after officers accused of misconduct

Jack Runser, 50, of Dayton, in the back of a Dayton police cruiser in November. CONTRIBUTED

But Chief Richard Biehl said a supervisor’s investigation suggested the actions of officers Seth Victor and Joshua Wiesman were consistent with their prior training and experience and they were trying to help Runser.

“In hindsight, the assistance provided by the officers was not what was needed,” he said. “However, there was no evidence to support that the officers acted with malice or intended harm toward Mr. Runser.”

Runser, 50, accused the officers of mistreating and injuring him during an incident on Nov. 8.

Officers Victor and Wiesman stopped, detained, handcuffed and transported Runser to a local hospital.

The officers said Runser’s behavior and actions seemed consistent with methamphetamine use and they transported him to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Jack Runser at Miami Valley Hospital in handcuffs. CONTRIBUTED

Runser said the officers did not communicate with him and he did not understand what was happening. He says his wrist was fractured in multiple places.

Biehl said some of the allegations made against the officers during a recent hearing of the Citizens’ Appeal Board were misrepresentations and did not match evidence and findings from an internal investigation.

But he said the matter have been referred to the city of Dayton’s law department for additional review.

The Citizens’ Appeal Board recommended further investigation based on allegations that two police supervisors recommended exonerating Victor and Wiesman before the investigation was properly completed and the officers’ written statements were submitted.

Dayton Police Chief, Richard Biehl announces his retirement after 13 years of service. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Debra Southard, an advocate for Runser, said documents she obtained clearly demonstrates that four officers, including two supervisors, lied or provided false statements in official police reports or investigative documents.

“The lack of response, failure to present at either (appeal board) hearing and not taking ownership and accountably by DPD is why both Mr. Runser and (the board) asked for an independent investigation outside of the Dayton Police Department, especially around allegation of any untruthfulness and/or falsification,” Southard said.

Debra Southard, an advocate for Jack Runser. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Biehl said some allegations do not match the findings of the investigation.

He said the officers did not know Runser was hearing impaired until he was taken to the hospital. Southard said the officers determined he was deaf at the scene and should have provided an interpreter.

Biehl said the police department has received and is reviewing the Citizens’ Appeal Board’s recommendations.

The chief said the police department took action after Runser’s appeal was filed to identify and deploy new training, including some focused on best practices for interacting with people with disabilities.

He said the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy curriculum currently does not contain significant training on interacting with members of the deaf community.