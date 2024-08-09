Dayton police fires sergeant on probation after sex probe

He was was sentenced in May to up to three years of probation in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges: unlawful restraint and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Setty had been on paid leave since March 2023. His leave was changed to unpaid following his sentencing while the department conducted an administrative investigation.

“The decision to terminate Joseph Setty’s employment reflects our dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of our community,” Chief Kamran Afzal stated. “We are committed to our core values of professionalism, integrity, fairness and respect. I will continue to ensure that our officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.”

Multiple women accused Setty of engaging in sexual acts without their consent, and one woman said she felt Setty would not let her leave his house unless she engaged in sexual activity, according to investigative records from the BCI obtained by this news organization.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kraig Chadrick, appointed a special prosecutor in the case to avoid a conflict of interest with local officials, said that while the evidence supported the allegations that “sex offenses” occurred, the specific details ruled out filing felony charges. Although Setty was a police officer, Chadrick said he did not use his law enforcement position to coerce victims into engaging in sexual activity.

Facebook group chat

Setty was “relieved of duty” March 22, 2023, after Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, assistant chief and deputy director of the Dayton Police Department, was notified by an administrative sergeant of screenshots of social media posts in which two women accused Setty of sexual wrongdoing. Because of the severity of the allegations, Dayton police asked BCI to conduct a criminal investigation.