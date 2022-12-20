Dayton police investigating death of 1-year-old

Dayton police homicide units are partnering with CARE House to investigate the death of a 1-year-old who died Saturday.
Around 4:38 p.m. on Dec. 12, officers responded to the first block of North Hedges Street on a report of a person down, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
When they arrived, they found a 1-year-old having a medical emergency. Medics arrived on scene and transported the toddler to Dayton Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment, Bauer said.
“At the hospital, the toddler required a high level of medical assistance,” Bauer added. “The child remained in critical condition until Saturday, Dec. 17, when the child died.”
No one has been charged at this time.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the toddler.
We will update this story as information is available.
