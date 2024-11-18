Dayton police looking for suspect from break-in attempt Saturday

Officers on scene heard multiple shots being fired and requested additional officers to respond.

Sgt. Roberta Bailey said the suspect attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fired multiple shots from outside the home into a window of a room of where the victim was hiding.

No one was injured.

Dayton police added the crews learned about an “unreported complaint of domestic violence between the two involved parties earlier in the night.”

The suspect has not been located yet, and detectives from the Family Justice Center are actively investigating.

