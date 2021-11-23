dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police rescue puppy next to dumpster

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

Two Dayton police officers rescued a whining puppy early Monday who was between a dumpster and trash pile.

The Dayton Police Department released body camera video of the rescue of the black and white puppy.

Two officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a puppy that had been whimpering for some time, according to a social media post.

The low temperature reached 28 degrees early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The offers warmed the puppy in their cruiser and another officer is serving as a foster dad, according to the department.

In Other News
1
Fuyao helps fund Centerville Schools new mobile learning station
2
Years of work for STEM students have broadened Frank Beafore’s fan club
3
Ohio youth hunters harvest 7,634 deer over weekend
4
More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio for 4th day in a
5
Huber Heights woman dies after pickup hits 2 fences, guardrail and tree

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top