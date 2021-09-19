Dayton police respond to stabbing at McDonald’s

Police responded to a stabbing this morning at a McDonald’s in Dayton.
A man was stabbed just before 11:05 a.m. at McDonald’s, 410 S. Main Street, according to Regional Dispatch.
No information is available about the man’s name, age or condition, to which hospital he was taken or if a suspect was in custody following the incident, police told this news outlet.
