Dayton police respond to stabbing at McDonald’s

A man was stabbed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at a Dayton McDonald's.
A man was stabbed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at a Dayton McDonald's.

Crime & Law
By Eric Schwartzberg
59 minutes ago

Police responded to a stabbing this morning at a McDonald’s in Dayton.

A man was stabbed just before 11:05 a.m. at McDonald’s, 410 S. Main Street, according to Regional Dispatch.

No information is available about the man’s name, age or condition, to which hospital he was taken or if a suspect was in custody following the incident, police told this news outlet.

