Dayton police to conduct curfew sweeps; Parents, kids could face misdemeanor

Under Dayton law, juveniles cannot loiter or idle in public places — including streets, parks and alleys — between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a parent or guardian.

Police will take any youth picked up after curfew to the department’s east patrol district at 2721 Wayne Ave. for parents or guardians to pick them up.

The parent or guardian and youth will receive a misdemeanor citation. Police will also share resources to help keep juveniles from breaking curfew again.

Police will attempt to reach the youth’s parent. However, if a parent or guardian can’t be found, the juvenile will be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“These efforts are a proactive public safety strategy aimed at reducing late-night risks, protecting youth from victimization and addressing identified community concerns,” police said.

In each of the past three years there’s been more than 80 juveniles who were victims of violent crimes, including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and murder, according to police.