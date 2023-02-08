Dayton police to provide update on missing woman investigation today

It was not clear why Chapman’s SUV was found in Middletown, as she didn’t have connections to the area.

Chapman’s ex previously provided a statement to police over the phone. The couple reportedly had broken up recently and met up to exchange items.

Her SUV was spotted leaving the area of her ex’s apartment around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27.

“We’re just trying to find her and bring her home. Her family’s very worried about her, as are we,” said Johns. “This is very strange behavior for her. We’re worried that something bad has happened to her.”

Anyone with information about Chapman’s disappearance or location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). People also can submit information online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.