Dayton police to provide update on missing woman investigation today

Dayton police will provide an update today in the investigation of a missing woman last seen six weeks ago.
Cierra J. Chapman, 30, was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood. Her sister reported Chapman missing on Dec. 29 and on Jan. 6 police found her 2014 Cadillac SRX in Middletown, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.
The Dayton Police Department is expected to release on update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. We will update this story as information is released.
Police have called Chapman’s disappearance “very suspicious” and sought the public’s help locating her.
“We’re to a point now where we need the public’s help,” Johns said in January. “We know somebody in the community knows what happened to Cierra or where she is at and we need your help.”
It was not clear why Chapman’s SUV was found in Middletown, as she didn’t have connections to the area.
Chapman’s ex previously provided a statement to police over the phone. The couple reportedly had broken up recently and met up to exchange items.
Her SUV was spotted leaving the area of her ex’s apartment around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27.
“We’re just trying to find her and bring her home. Her family’s very worried about her, as are we,” said Johns. “This is very strange behavior for her. We’re worried that something bad has happened to her.”
Anyone with information about Chapman’s disappearance or location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). People also can submit information online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
About the Author