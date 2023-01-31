Dayton police want access to privately owned security cameras

Some cities have embraced law enforcement’s use of private security camera networks, while others rejected it primarily over privacy and surveillance concerns.

Dayton’s proposal would be in addition to dozens of fixed-site automated license plate reader cameras that the city is installing in several neighborhoods after much public debate.

Melissa Bertolo, a member of the Coalition on Public Protection, said she still has many unanswered questions about the technology for the network of private cameras, including how much it could cost, how it will be used and whether video footage will be public record.

The Dayton Police Department is proposing using technology from a company called Fusus that can help law enforcement agencies access video from a network of private security cameras.

Fusus provides police with “conditional” access to real-time video streaming and video recordings, according to an impact report that the Dayton Police Department released ahead of a public hearing about the technology that will be held later this month.

The system is entirely voluntary, and private businesses, organizations and other property owners can choose under what circumstances police are allowed to access their video feeds and recordings, said Major James Mullins, commander of the Dayton Police Department’s Community Services Division.

The impact report gives an example that businesses could choose to make the camera feeds and video accessible only when they activate panic alarms during emergencies.

Private businesses also could decide to only allow police video access when the owners approve requests submitted by law enforcement, the report states.

Dayton police also want to establish a camera registry to help create a map of private cameras in certain areas.

Camera registration is voluntary, but Mullins said the system would help law enforcement quickly identify private cameras that may have useful video evidence and it also should help speed up the process by which police can submit requests for video from privately owned cameras. Registered businesses would provide contact information for police video requests.

Identifying private security cameras and obtaining video footage from them can be very time-consuming for officers, hampering investigations, Mullins said.

Trotwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Cleveland, Toledo and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office use this technology, as well as some major U.S. cities, like Atlanta, Minneapolis, Miami and Dallas, according to Mullins.

But some cities and privacy rights organizations have come out against law enforcement’s use of private security cameras. For instance, the ACLU of Northern California decried San Francisco police’s request for such a system, saying cameras were used for mass surveillance during racial justice protests.

Bertolo said the camera registry sounds like a good idea, but she wants more information about how the proposed private camera network will work.

She said police have not shared how much this technology could cost, which is a very important consideration. Bertolo said this proposal raises questions around using private resources for public use.

“Ultimately, I have a lot more questions,” said Bertolo, who added that she hopes to attend another public session on this proposal. There are five more informational sessions planned leading up to a city public hearing on the technology on Feb. 15.

Bertolo also said community feedback from these sessions should be included and noted in the police department’s impact report and proposed policy.

Police are asking the city commission to launch a pilot program downtown that officials say will not cost the city a dime, because it will be funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. However, Mullins said he does not know how much the system could cost after the pilot period ends in late June.

Melinda Hinesmon, 62, was one of just several people who attended a public informational meeting on the issue Tuesday in West Dayton. She said she thinks this technology could be beneficial because it sounds like it can take police days to get video that assists in their investigations.

“If this sticks to the purpose of keeping our community safe, then we should be OK,” said Hinesmon, who lives in northwest Dayton.

Julia Capers, who lives in the Pineview neighborhood, said she attended Tuesday’s event because residents need to know what is being proposed for their neighborhoods.

She said she has some concerns about the technology, and she’d like to see some citizen oversight included in the process.

The Dayton Police Department will host public informational meetings on the issue at the following times and dates:

* 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive;

* 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Central Church of the Nazarene, 610 Brown St. (Swahili interpreter available);

* 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Osman Gazi Mosque, 1508 Valley St. (Turkish interpreter available);

* 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Dayton Dream Center, 2720 E. Third St. (Spanish interpreter available);

* 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive.