Dayton Post Office has job openings

Miami Twp. is creating a parks plan to help administrators establish practical and desirable changes at township parks. Community feedback is critical to this process. The Community Development and Public Works departments want to hear from residents about what they want in a parks system.

Two sessions will be held on Thursday that are designed for interactive, hands-on activities and will help identify goals and make any necessary improvements. The sessions will have unique activities that are family friendly. Parents are encouraged to bring their children along to share ideas about their favorite Miami Township park. Participants can attend either session. Drop in anytime from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Miami Township Government Center - Community Room, 2700 Lyons Road.

For more information, visit www.miamitownship.com.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

MCPC plans day of events to bring awareness to sexual assault

The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) is planning a day of events to bring awareness to sexual assault. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), 43.6% of women and 24.8% of men experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime.

“The Power-Based Violence Prevention Subcommittee of the MCPC is committed to educating all of us about sexual assault,” said Colleen Oakes, manager of the MCPC. “For victims of a sexual assault, there can be so much stigma and shame involved in the aftermath. Our hope is that bringing this issue to light and having tough conversations will not only reduce stigma, but more importantly, lead to all of us taking action to prevent sexual assault in our community.”

A series of events will take place on April 25 at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third Street from noon to 6 p.m. All events are free, and most are open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register on Eventbrite.com and search for "MCPC Sexual Assault Community Day of Awareness."

CENTERVILLE

Schools to host free safety related presentation

Centerville City Schools has partnered with the nonprofit Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department and the Washington Twp Fire Department to host a free safety related presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Centerville High School Central Theater.

First, Officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department will lead attendees through the “Run, Hide, Fight” approach to active threats.

According to the FBI, learning the run, hide, fight principles prepares and empowers people to put them into practice – and survive – should the unthinkable occur. No matter where you are in the community, it’s important to think through your surroundings, potential scenarios, and your possible actions, which could include evacuating a building, barricading inside a room, or fighting back.

Next, Firefighter Scott Henry, a fire and life safety specialist from the Washington Township Fire Department, will demonstrate methods to improve survival for people with severe bleeding.

The Stop the Bleed program was influenced by world events, including school tragedies. It is a public awareness campaign based on expert recommendations on how to improve survival for people with severe bleeding, including applying direct pressure, packing the wound, and applying a tourniquet.

The event is open to parents/guardians, students, staff and Centerville-Washington Township community members.

Visit www.centervillesafe.org to learn more.