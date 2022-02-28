Dayton Public School nurse named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year

She will also receive the Excellence in School Nursing Award by the National Association of School Nurses in June, the release said.

Abbott said she feels blessed to work with 25 highly-qualified ODE licensed school nurses at DPS, and to have a supportive superintendent, board of education and director of health services, according to the press release.

“Having a qualified nurse at each building makes a big difference in the lives of students,” Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of the Dayton Public Schools said. “We are very proud of the level of care that our school nurses provide each and every day. We are also proud to once again have a DPS nurse recognized for being among the best in the state.”