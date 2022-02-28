Dayton Public School nurse named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year

Wright Brothers Middle School school nurse Dawn Abbott was named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year by the Ohio Association of School Nurses (OASN).
Abbot has been an Ohio Department of Education licensed school nurse for 24 years and a registered nurse for 42 years, according to a press release from Dayton Public Schools.
“I am honored to be selected as Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year,” Abbott said. “I am also thankful for the privilege of serving alongside other DPS school nurses as we care for the health needs of not only students, but the entire DPS school community.”
She has also held multiple positions at the Ohio Association of School Nurses and served as an adjunct nursing instructor and ICU nurse. Abbott has been with the school district since 2014 and has served as the middle school’s nurse for the past two years, according to the press release. She’s been a state school nurse consultant and director of health services as well.
On April 1, Abbott will be recognized at the annual Ohio Association of School Nurses Conference, according to the release.
She will also receive the Excellence in School Nursing Award by the National Association of School Nurses in June, the release said.
Abbott said she feels blessed to work with 25 highly-qualified ODE licensed school nurses at DPS, and to have a supportive superintendent, board of education and director of health services, according to the press release.
“Having a qualified nurse at each building makes a big difference in the lives of students,” Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of the Dayton Public Schools said. “We are very proud of the level of care that our school nurses provide each and every day. We are also proud to once again have a DPS nurse recognized for being among the best in the state.”
About the Author