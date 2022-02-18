Dayton school board approves $11M Welcome Stadium renovation contract

The stadium was built in 1949 on what is now on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. It serves as the district’s primary track and football stadium, and is also used by the University of Dayton’s football team.

The most recent renovation was a $3 million project about 15 years ago in 2006-08. Roughly $2 million of that total went for lead paint abatement, an upgrade to the stadium facade and replacement of the turf field.

This time, DPS said the district will be working with community members on the design for the stadium and plans to keep the historical character of the stadium, but also update the stadium for compliance with disability access standards and modernize problems like plumbing.

Dayton school board member Karen Wick-Gagnet and board president Will Smith are part of a committee working with the contractors and providing input on the project. Smith said the committee plans to meet at least once a month.

Wick-Gagnet said DPS is getting close to the point where the district can share renderings of the stadium with the public, which she called, “really exciting.”

Smith said he hopes the project will not just improve the athletic facilities for Dayton students but will also allow people to reflect on the history of Dayton public schools.

“We are excited to see what we can do and provide for not only our children, but the city and the region,” Smith said.

Skanska senior vice president and regional executive Curtis Elswick said he anticipates the artificial turf field and track would be replaced by the end of the summer, with design work on other improvements anticipated to begin in April.

The $1.19 million contract approved by the school board Jan. 18 is with Motz Group, Inc., a turf supplier near Cincinnati that has installed turf fields for the Cincinnati Bengals and several local high schools.

