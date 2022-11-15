Dayton Public Schools combines power of bands for All-City marching band

McIntosh credited DPS superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, a former music educator, with giving a lot of support to the band programs, as well as expanding music education at the elementary level.

McIntosh hopes that younger students see their older siblings perform and are interested in performing in the band themselves.

“I think people understand the role that music education plays in a child’s life and they’re just excited to see that happening,” she said.

Dayton is not the first All-City marching band, modeling itself after band programs in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City. But the idea seems to be inspiring other large districts, like Cincinnati Public, to consider the idea, DPS officials said.

G. Scott Jones, Thurgood Marshall’s choir and band director, said the All-City band allows the students to play with a bigger group of students than they would at their own schools and helps form cross-community relationships.

“It’s good to have your own program going, especially when you feel strong about your program, but it’s also good to meet new kids and, and to be part of that larger, bigger sound as well,” Jones said.

Jones and several other DPS band directors are graduates of Central State, one of the Historically Black College and Universities in the U.S., which typically have different sounds and traditions than universities that serve predominately white students.

Jones said the band program is trying to weave together those HBCU traditions with other traditions to create an entirely new sound for Dayton Public’s band.

“This is a quintessential part of the American experience,” Jones said of American marching bands. “So it’s important that our students get that because they’ve grown up without it.”

How to donate to DPS’s band program: