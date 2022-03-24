Dayton Public Schools drops mask mandate

Masks will no longer be required beginning Monday for Dayton Public Schools staff, students and visitors.
The largest district in the region on Wednesday changed its policy from “masks mandated” to “masks strongly recommended.”
DPS said it has been closely monitoring cases within the school setting and district ZIP codes, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County confirmed that COVID-19 cases are at an all-time low.
“All students and school personnel are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks,” the guideline update states. “Those who choose to continue wearing masks, as well as those who choose not to wear a mask, will be expected to respect the choice of others. The district will not tolerate any type of bullying or intimidation as it relates to a person’s choice to mask or not.”
Few school systems in the area have mask requirements. Last month, Mad River, Fairborn, Centerville, Kettering, Northmont, Beavercreek and several other districts dropped mask mandates.
Trotwood Madison City Schools last month voted to continue its mask mandate through the remainder of the school year.
DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told the board in February that the district has been better able to staff the schools with the drop in COVID cases and that the administration would be watching to determine when it could take away the mask mandate and “get back to normal.”
However, an increase in COVID cases in the schools or Montgomery County could mean a mask requirement returns.
“If the district has an outbreak in a particular class, grade level or building, we will initiate the use of face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lolli told the board.
