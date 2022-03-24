Dayton Public Schools drops mask mandate

Trotwood Madison City Schools last month voted to continue its mask mandate through the remainder of the school year.

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told the board in February that the district has been better able to staff the schools with the drop in COVID cases and that the administration would be watching to determine when it could take away the mask mandate and “get back to normal.”

Explore Few large school districts still have a mask mandate

However, an increase in COVID cases in the schools or Montgomery County could mean a mask requirement returns.

“If the district has an outbreak in a particular class, grade level or building, we will initiate the use of face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lolli told the board.