Few large school districts still have a mask mandate

Mad River is the latest in a series of districts to drop their mask mandate. Centerville, Kettering, Northmont, Beavercreek and several other districts have all dropped their mask mandate within the last week. Other districts are still considering whether to keep the mask mandate in place.

Dayton Public Schools, the largest district in the region, is still watching the number of COVID-19 cases to determine if masks would need to be taken away, said Elizabeth Lolli, DPS superintendent.