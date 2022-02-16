Hamburger icon
Few large school districts still have a mask mandate

Stebbins high school students prepare to board buses after their first day back to school Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mad River school district had been doing online learning since last Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
26 minutes ago
Mad River latest to drop mask policy.

Only a handful of the largest districts in the Dayton metro area still have a mask mandate in place as Mad River schools are the latest to drop their mask mandate.

Mad River is the latest in a series of districts to drop their mask mandate. Centerville, Kettering, Northmont, Beavercreek and several other districts have all dropped their mask mandate within the last week. Other districts are still considering whether to keep the mask mandate in place.

Dayton Public Schools, the largest district in the region, is still watching the number of COVID-19 cases to determine if masks would need to be taken away, said Elizabeth Lolli, DPS superintendent.

“Then there’ll be some kind of discussion about it, hopefully, that we can remove the mask and get back to normal,” Lolli said Tuesday. “But we’re still monitoring numbers at this point.”

Lolli said the number of student cases had fallen the previous week to just 20 cases, which is the lowest it has been, and six cases among teachers, which is the “extreme lowest it’s ever been.” The district has been better able to staff the schools as well, she said.

In a letter to parents, Chad Wyen, the district superintendent for Mad River, said students who test positive for COVID-19 will still need to be reported to the school and stay home for at least five days. Students may return to school six days after the positive test as long as they have no symptoms.

When the student returns to school, it is strongly recommended that student wear a mask for at least five days, Wyen said.

