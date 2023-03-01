Dayton Public Schools hiring search firm to find new superintendent

Dayton Public Schools are hiring a search firm to find the next superintendent to replace Elizabeth Lolli, who is leaving the district after her contract is up this summer.
According to the request for firm proposals, the school district would like to name the next superintendent by June 1 and have the next superintendent begin July 1.
The deadline for search firms to apply is Friday. The request does not say how much the district will pay the firm to do the search and the district did to returns requests for the information.
In summer 2021, Lolli agreed to stay on as superintendent to guide the district through the pandemic after her previous contract expired. Her current contract expires on July 31.
In a letter to the community posted in January on the district’s website, Lolli said, “As I finish the final year of my contract....I want to thank the board, staff, students, families, and community for helping DPS to finally raise its state rating above an F before the COVID-19 disruptions and again, after the pandemic in 2021-22. We have made key steps for systematic change and lasting progress. As I have said before, the Ohio Superintendent of the Year honor, just bestowed on me, recognizes not only my previous administrative work but also the road DPS is taking to quality. It’s a team award.”
“Together, with the support of the board and community, we have done important things for our DPS children, all of which help lead to better performance. It begins with teachers. Recent years have been hard, yet DPS teachers have stepped up. As a former professor, I’m proud we developed strong professional development that our educators embrace and use to improve student achievement daily,” she said the letter.
Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to her contract. The Dayton school board voted at its Jan. 10 meeting five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022.
Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018. Last fall, she was named the 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. She has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.
