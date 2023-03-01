Dayton Public Schools hiring search firm to find new superintendent

In a letter to the community posted in January on the district’s website, Lolli said, “As I finish the final year of my contract....I want to thank the board, staff, students, families, and community for helping DPS to finally raise its state rating above an F before the COVID-19 disruptions and again, after the pandemic in 2021-22. We have made key steps for systematic change and lasting progress. As I have said before, the Ohio Superintendent of the Year honor, just bestowed on me, recognizes not only my previous administrative work but also the road DPS is taking to quality. It’s a team award.”

“Together, with the support of the board and community, we have done important things for our DPS children, all of which help lead to better performance. It begins with teachers. Recent years have been hard, yet DPS teachers have stepped up. As a former professor, I’m proud we developed strong professional development that our educators embrace and use to improve student achievement daily,” she said the letter.

Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to her contract. The Dayton school board voted at its Jan. 10 meeting five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022.

Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018. Last fall, she was named the 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. She has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.