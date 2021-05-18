Dayton Public Schools increases security due to Monday after-school brawl

Lolli said DPS officials are not aware of anyone being hospitalized after the fight, and they referred questions about arrests to Dayton Police.

Riverside and Dayton Police have said in the past week that multiple recent violent crimes involving juveniles are linked. Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper called it “back-and-forth retaliation over a recent homicide.”

Dayton Police have not commented on whether Monday’s fight was linked to previous violence.

Lolli said DPS leadership has not sent any communication yet to parents, saying they still need more facts about the situation before they make a call. She said the district will make comments on the situation at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“It is safe in DPS schools,” Lolli said. “This issue was after school and caused by a weekend incident. We have extra adults available in the schools to monitor any unusual behaviors. We also have extra support at the end of the day for dismissals.”