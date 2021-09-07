Dayton Public Schools looking into donations to avoid charging for face masks

Dayton Public Schools is looking into donations that would prevent the district from charging students for face masks.
A now deleted post on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday said DPS would start charging students in seventh through 12th grades 50 cents for masks on Monday.
“In the last three weeks, the district has tripled the number of masks being provided compared to the last 4 months of school last year,” read the deleted post “Purchasing these masks uses money that should be used for student materials and resources.”
Masks are required for all students, staff and visitors at any district building. Students should bring their own disposable or reusable face masks to school or be prepared to pay, according to the district. Parents should remind students to bring their masks to school, just as students did the previous year.
“When students come to school with a mask and wear it consistently and correctly throughout the day, schools decrease the spread of COVID-19,” the post read. “Thank you for doing your part to help keep students safe and in school.”