Dayton Public Schools to host hiring event Thursday

Dayton Public Schools will have an all-staff hiring event on Thursday in the DPS Community Room on 115 S. Ludlow St.
The hiring event will be between 3 and 7 p.m.
Possible job positions may involve teachers, custodians, administrators, clericals, mechanics and more, a press release said.
Prospective candidates should bring their resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview, the release said. Job offers may be extended during the interviews.
For more information about available positions, check online here.
In Other News
About the Author