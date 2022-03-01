Hamburger icon
Dayton Public Schools to host hiring event Thursday

Local News
By Holly Souther
1 hour ago

Dayton Public Schools will have an all-staff hiring event on Thursday in the DPS Community Room on 115 S. Ludlow St.

The hiring event will be between 3 and 7 p.m.

Possible job positions may involve teachers, custodians, administrators, clericals, mechanics and more, a press release said.

Prospective candidates should bring their resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview, the release said. Job offers may be extended during the interviews.

For more information about available positions, check online here.

