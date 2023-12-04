Dayton Public Schools to meet tonight to discuss superintendent search

BreakingNews
Dayton Public Schools is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the superintendent hiring process, according to a meeting notice from the district.

DPS said it will hear public presentations from the Alma Advisory Group, the group being funded with taxpayer’s money to run the superintendent search, and then go into executive session to discuss the hiring of personnel.

The district may also vote on recommendations from the superintendent or treasurer.

The district held meetings to hear from the public about what they would like to see in the next superintendent in November. The district expects to begin candidate screening this month, with a finalist expected to be selected by March or April.

DPS is paying Alma $65,600, plus travel and expenses, with the total amount not to exceed $75,000, according to the contract with the organization. The next superintendent’s salary is anticipated to be about $205,000, according to the contract.

