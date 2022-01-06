Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Realtors welcomes new 2022 president, officers

Billie Duncan-Hart, president of the Dayton Realtors trade association, is sworn in by Dayton Realtors Chief Executive Carlton Jackson. Submitted
caption arrowCaption
Billie Duncan-Hart, president of the Dayton Realtors trade association, is sworn in by Dayton Realtors Chief Executive Carlton Jackson. Submitted

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
21 minutes ago

The Dayton Realtors trade association has welcomed a new president for the new year.

Dayton Realtors swore in its 2022 slate of officers and directors at a recent reception. Billie Duncan-Hart was welcomed as president of the 3,000-member association.

Duncan-Hart, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, has been a Realtor since 1993. In 2020 she was elected Dayton Realtors treasurer and served as the chairperson of the organization’s finance committee. Last year, she was president-elect and oversaw several committees and projects.

ExploreMultimedia firm pays $1.3 million for Dayton property it plans to turn into film campus

“I am looking forward to a successful year promoting the value that Realtors bring to the community,” Duncan-Hart said in a release from the organization. “We’re here not only to guide clients through the complex home buying-and-selling process, but to also be advocates for consumers by working with local governments to protect home ownership issues through our legislative advocacy.”

Other board officers this year are: Greg Blatt, president-elect, and Kelly McCormick, treasurer. Associated with Keller Williams Advisors Realty, Blatt has been a Realtor since 1981, and McCormick, associated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, has been a Realtor for 23 years.

Members elected or re-elected to the group’s board of directors are Laurie Johnson, with Coldwell Banker Heritage; Heather Haase, with HER, REALTORS®; Tiffany Lobertini, with Home Experts Realty; Maura Schmitt, with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty; Christina Gentry, with Luxe Omni; Richard Moody, with Coldwell Banker Heritage, and Bill Roberts with Novus Home Mortgage.

Realtors who are serving unexpired terms on the board are Jennifer Moore, Kunal Patel, Heather Zimmaro and Jeff Spring, with Coldwell Banker Heritage; Joe Willen, with Home Experts Realty; and Jeff Owens and Guy Roth, with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Big Hill.

Sharon Geier, associated with Irongate, Inc., will continue to serve on the board as immediate past-president.

In Other News
1
Woman, 74, dies in Dayton house fire; man critically hurt rescuing...
2
Moraine will be home to Tesla’s fifth service center in Ohio
3
New cookie store to open in Beavercreek near Mall at Fairfield Commons
4
Tipp City school board members targeted for removal request court throw
5
Take care when dealing with ice, snow, dangerous wind chills

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top