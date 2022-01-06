Dayton Realtors welcomes new 2022 president, officers

Dayton Realtors swore in its 2022 slate of officers and directors at a recent reception. Billie Duncan-Hart was welcomed as president of the 3,000-member association.

Duncan-Hart, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, has been a Realtor since 1993. In 2020 she was elected Dayton Realtors treasurer and served as the chairperson of the organization’s finance committee. Last year, she was president-elect and oversaw several committees and projects.