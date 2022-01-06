Dayton Realtors welcomes new 2022 president, officers

The Dayton Realtors trade association has welcomed a new president for the new year.
Dayton Realtors swore in its 2022 slate of officers and directors at a recent reception. Billie Duncan-Hart was welcomed as president of the 3,000-member association.
Duncan-Hart, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, has been a Realtor since 1993. In 2020 she was elected Dayton Realtors treasurer and served as the chairperson of the organization’s finance committee. Last year, she was president-elect and oversaw several committees and projects.
“I am looking forward to a successful year promoting the value that Realtors bring to the community,” Duncan-Hart said in a release from the organization. “We’re here not only to guide clients through the complex home buying-and-selling process, but to also be advocates for consumers by working with local governments to protect home ownership issues through our legislative advocacy.”
Other board officers this year are: Greg Blatt, president-elect, and Kelly McCormick, treasurer. Associated with Keller Williams Advisors Realty, Blatt has been a Realtor since 1981, and McCormick, associated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, has been a Realtor for 23 years.
Members elected or re-elected to the group’s board of directors are Laurie Johnson, with Coldwell Banker Heritage; Heather Haase, with HER, REALTORS®; Tiffany Lobertini, with Home Experts Realty; Maura Schmitt, with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty; Christina Gentry, with Luxe Omni; Richard Moody, with Coldwell Banker Heritage, and Bill Roberts with Novus Home Mortgage.
Realtors who are serving unexpired terms on the board are Jennifer Moore, Kunal Patel, Heather Zimmaro and Jeff Spring, with Coldwell Banker Heritage; Joe Willen, with Home Experts Realty; and Jeff Owens and Guy Roth, with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Big Hill.
Sharon Geier, associated with Irongate, Inc., will continue to serve on the board as immediate past-president.
