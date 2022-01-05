Multimedia firm pays $1.3 million for Dayton property it plans to turn into film campus

New Montgomery County property records show that the the company also purchased 1.2 acres of industrial-zoned vacant land on Irwin Street nearby as part of that purchase.

1913 Studios last month announced its purchase of a 210,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility at 721 Springfield St. in Dayton that it will use to headquarter its film production operations. Construction is set to begin in January and estimated to be completed by mid-2023.