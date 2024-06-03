Dayton Regional STEM School elementary seeks planning commission’s approval for expansion

Kettering Planning Commission is slated to hear a proposal to build a new Dayton Regional STEM School elementary campus by Woodman Drive and Patterson Road.

A public hearing is slated for 7 p.m. today at the Kettering Government Center.

Dayton Regional STEM School wants to build a 58,000-square-foot school at 2850 Donation Circle. The more than nine-acre property, which Kettering City Council approved for sale in April, is located at Miami Valley Research Park just south of the STEM school’s current site of the school’s regional campus at 1724 Woodman Drive.

The school is seeking the commission’s approval because educational institutions are conditionally permitted uses within the business park.

Dayton Regional STEM School wants to build the school to initially house 400 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. School officials previously told this news outlet the current building isn’t big enough to add elementary students.

The acronym STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.”

Dayton Regional STEM School isn’t a charter school, but it’s not a traditional public school either. STEM schools have their own designation from the state. They are governed by a local board and overseen by the state.

The school’s design phase has started, with plans to break ground this fall, officials previously said.

In fall 2025, the school will start a phased-in admissions approach by adding kindergarten and grades 1, 2 and 4, officials said. By the following school year, STEM will expand to all grades K-5.

