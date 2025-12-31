Dayton rejects Flying Ace car wash project in Belmont neighborhood

Commission members said they believe another type of project is more suitable for the site, after hearing from concerned neighbors.

“There are some other opportunities for investment in our city,” said Commissioner Chris Shaw. “I hope that (Flying Ace) would continue that kind of investment.”

Express Wash Concepts proposed to spend about $4 million to transform a former Rite Aid property at 1158 Wilmington Ave. into a new Flying Ace car wash. Flying Ace has about 10 locations in the Dayton area.

The project gained the support of the Belmont Eastmont Hearthstone Community Council, the Patterson Park Civic Association and other community members. But the Dayton Plan Board unanimously recommended denial of the developer’s zoning map amendment and final plan requests, and some residents who live near the property strongly opposed the proposal.

Dick Stevens, whose sister lives on Colwick Drive, which borders the Rite Aid property, said a busy car wash would be disruptive and harmful to neighbors’ quality of life. He said the amount of vehicle traffic the car wash would generate is incompatible with what is a quiet residential street.

Stevens said he believes the site has significant potential and could attract better uses, even though the property has been vacant for a few years.

“Granted, it’s an eyesore currently,” he said. “But it’s not a forever eyesore, while that community is still stable.”

Eileen Comerford, who lives on Croyden Driver near the former Rite Aid, said the area already has plenty of car wash businesses and she thinks there has to be another, more beneficial use of the site that better meets the needs of the neighborhood.

“We don’t need another car wash,” she said. “We have so many car washes.”

Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said the residents who this project would directly impact the most are against the car wash, and he wanted to “honor” the input they provided in the process.

Four of the five commission members would have been required to approve the zoning map amendment to override the recommendation of the Plan Board to deny the request.