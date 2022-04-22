Dayton rolls out welcome mat for exchange group from Bosnia

The city says past participants in the DAY BiH Youth Leadership Program have described it as “life changing” and “a window into American culture.”

Cherise Hairston of The Dayton Mediation Center (left) hosted students from Bosnia and Herzegovina at a Dayton Dragons game in 2021.

“Our efforts here continue the bridge-building work between America and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the city of Dayton said in a statement.

This is Dayton’s third exchange since 2019.

Four years earlier, in 2015, a local delegation traveled to Bosnia to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the Bosnian war.

Host families deserve a lot of credit for giving exchange students and teachers a place to stay, but they also are rewarded with a meaningful experience, said Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph.

“You learn, you get to see a new perspective,” he said. “I want to thank them for being willing to do this.”

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. John McCance (left) and Matt Joseph, Dayton city commissioner, take part in a private wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 21, 2020, at the Peace Walk bench and plaque on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the brutal Bosnian War. The two serve as co-chairs of the anniversary events committee. Also pictured is Joseph's daughter, Sara. In 1995, the peace talks unfolded over 20 days at Hope Hotel (now the Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center.) The accords were signed in Paris on Dec. 14 that year, which ended civil war and genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina, a small southeast European country once part of Yugoslavia.

Josip Lukin, who teaches English language and literature outside of Sarajevo, at the commission meeting thanked the Dayton community for the warm welcome.

“You are such a great people,” he said. “We have a lot to learn from you.”

Asmir Doric, another teacher, said, “Thank you so much for your hospitality and showing us Dayton and everything you’ve done for Bosnia.”

The Dayton Mediation Center manages the cooperative agreement and project.