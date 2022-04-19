Dayton RTA drops mask mandate

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has eliminated its requirement that bus riders wear facial coverings after a federal judge struck down mask mandates for buses, planes and other public transportation.
The Greater Dayton RTA stopped requiring passengers to wear masks at 7 p.m. Monday
RTA passengers have been required to wear masks for more than two years.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Some public transit agencies across the nation still plan to demand their customers wear facial coverings.
But Ruzinsky, RTA’s CEO, said getting rid of his agency’s mask requirement was an easy decision.
“Once the mandate was lifted by the courts, and the Biden Administration left it up to each transit system, I thought about how I am proud that over 90% of our drivers are fully vaccinated (and 35% are boosted) and felt the time was right for Dayton RTA to also lift the mask mandate,” he said in an email.
RTA customers who wish to can still wear masks, but Ruzinsky said most community members have learned how to live with COVID as part of their lives.
“I feel that if we have a major surge again folks will simply mask on their own,” he said. “With vaccine levels up, folks are also more protected which helps a lot with keeping the spread manageable.”
