BreakingNews
Dayton RTA drops mask mandate
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton RTA drops mask mandate

The RTA Hub on Main St. was busy on Wednesday with people coming and going to work. The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority announced it will temporarily reduce service because of rising absences likely due to COVID and lower ridership during the public health crisis. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The RTA Hub on Main St. was busy on Wednesday with people coming and going to work. The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority announced it will temporarily reduce service because of rising absences likely due to COVID and lower ridership during the public health crisis. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has eliminated its requirement that bus riders wear facial coverings after a federal judge struck down mask mandates for buses, planes and other public transportation.

The Greater Dayton RTA stopped requiring passengers to wear masks at 7 p.m. Monday

RTA passengers have been required to wear masks for more than two years.

Combined ShapeCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Combined ShapeCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Some public transit agencies across the nation still plan to demand their customers wear facial coverings.

But Ruzinsky, RTA’s CEO, said getting rid of his agency’s mask requirement was an easy decision.

“Once the mandate was lifted by the courts, and the Biden Administration left it up to each transit system, I thought about how I am proud that over 90% of our drivers are fully vaccinated (and 35% are boosted) and felt the time was right for Dayton RTA to also lift the mask mandate,” he said in an email.

RTA customers who wish to can still wear masks, but Ruzinsky said most community members have learned how to live with COVID as part of their lives.

“I feel that if we have a major surge again folks will simply mask on their own,” he said. “With vaccine levels up, folks are also more protected which helps a lot with keeping the spread manageable.”

In Other News
1
Axiom-1, Dayton’s Larry Connor to leave space station tonight
2
MISSING: Police seek help finding Kettering teen last seen last week
3
Re-engaging teenagers important in improving their mental health...
4
Dayton facilities significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions
5
Taco Bell announces return of Mexican Pizza set for May

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top