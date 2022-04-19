Dayton RTA drops mask mandate

But Ruzinsky, RTA’s CEO, said getting rid of his agency’s mask requirement was an easy decision.

“Once the mandate was lifted by the courts, and the Biden Administration left it up to each transit system, I thought about how I am proud that over 90% of our drivers are fully vaccinated (and 35% are boosted) and felt the time was right for Dayton RTA to also lift the mask mandate,” he said in an email.

RTA customers who wish to can still wear masks, but Ruzinsky said most community members have learned how to live with COVID as part of their lives.

“I feel that if we have a major surge again folks will simply mask on their own,” he said. “With vaccine levels up, folks are also more protected which helps a lot with keeping the spread manageable.”